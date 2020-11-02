Open to all agents and featuring exclusive offers from more than 110 suppliers, the TTG scheme aims to help travel firms secure precious bookings and kick-start the market amid hugely challenging times.

To get involved with your agency, visit: holidaytohelpout.com

Agents and suppliers taking part in the initiative – running all this week (2-8 November) – took to social media to show their support and help spread positivity among industry colleagues and clients.

Let’s keep positive travel friends - now more than ever our customers will want to get away from all this in ‘21 and will want to #holidaytohelpout Our #citalia offers are still here and ready to be booked. Keep the faith\uD83D\uDC4D\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDE4F #savetravel pic.twitter.com/7wfdc1TeM6 — Simon Garrido (@SJGarrido) November 2, 2020

Dreaming of a tropical island away from the current doom and gloom? Book with us during #Holidaytohelpout week with 40% off #Mauritius #holidays with @Beachcomber_ #SaveTravel contact us via our website or call 01728 748209 https://t.co/M3wWYZ3noZ pic.twitter.com/81hbKHObI4 — Travel With Jules (@Julestravel) November 2, 2020

It's #Holidaytohelpout week! As we approach another lockdown, what could ward off the bleakness better than having an amazing holiday to look forward to in 2021? Lots of great offers available at your #travelagent https://t.co/kbtRQ6xBNg — Neil Sealy (@Neil_Sealy) November 2, 2020

We get locked down, but we get up again. You’re never gunna keep us down. Pure poetry. #Holidaytohelpout NOW live. pic.twitter.com/xaG2LrRWVl — Shane Lewis-Riley (@ShaneRileyVV) November 2, 2020

TTG editor Sophie Griffiths said the travel industry had "consistently been let down by the powers that be in Westminster" and called HTHO "a chance for the sector to take matters into its own hands".

"If this campaign was important before, it is critical now," added Griffiths.

"At a time when ministers continue to ignore and/or fail to understand the unique financial position of agents and why they need additional support as they now grapple once again with refunds and business closures, the industry’s support for one another remains more vital than ever."