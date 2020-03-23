'Industry should be lobbying for new 'coronavirus clear' certificates'

At the moment nobody can be 100% sure such immunity does exist, but all experts believe this is likely to be the case.

The government will need to support these tests with a formal and centralised registry which issues ’coronavirus clear’ certificates, and this may require positive tests to be ratified by teachers or qualified accountants - since medically trained staff are likely to remain fully deployed elsewhere.

These certificates will initially be vital for identifying the element of the population who have enough immunity to allow them back to work.

It is obviously vital to get the economy moving again, with most experts hopeful that this can occur after the peak of infections has passed and some semblance of control has returned to the NHS.

However, the travel industry needs to accept that opening borders for leisure travel is likely to remain a relatively low priority for most countries.

Some travel observers have predicted the opening of borders as soon as the peak has passed, as the closure does little to slow the spread of the disease at this stage, compared to the banning of mass gatherings or local gatherings in pubs.