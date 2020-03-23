TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

More

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Hello! You are viewing your 1 free guest article this fortnight

Please log in or join now for free, immediate and unlimited access to our award-winning online content. Find out more...

Join us
Already a member? Log in here

'Industry should be lobbying for new 'coronavirus clear' certificates'

28 Mar 2020by Steve Endacott

The UK government has already ordered 3.5 million coronavirus self-test kits, to identify how many people have developed antibodies indicating immunity.

'Airlines and travel companies need to adjust their systems during quiet period'
'Airlines and travel companies need to adjust their systems during quiet period'

At the moment nobody can be 100% sure such immunity does exist, but all experts believe this is likely to be the case.

 

The government will need to support these tests with a formal and centralised registry which issues ’coronavirus clear’ certificates, and this may require positive tests to be ratified by teachers or qualified accountants - since medically trained staff are likely to remain fully deployed elsewhere.

 

These certificates will initially be vital for identifying the element of the population who have enough immunity to allow them back to work.

 

It is obviously vital to get the economy moving again, with most experts hopeful that this can occur after the peak of infections has passed and some semblance of control has returned to the NHS.

 

However, the travel industry needs to accept that opening borders for leisure travel is likely to remain a relatively low priority for most countries.

 

Some travel observers have predicted the opening of borders as soon as the peak has passed, as the closure does little to slow the spread of the disease at this stage, compared to the banning of mass gatherings or local gatherings in pubs.

Related stories

‘UK airlines simply want a level playing field’‘UK airlines simply want a level playing field’
How helpful are the new measures for self-employed workers?How helpful are the new measures for self-employed workers?

I personally think there will be a much longer delay as international governments are likely to insist on accredited ’coronavirus clear’ certificates for foreign visitors before they will be allowed entry.

 

These certificates will be used in conjunction with passports, but are likely to be issued via electronic means, so they can be scanned from mobile phones.

 

They are also likely to form part of airline’s internal systems, since airlines will be responsible for checking customers have the required paperwork before boarding.

 

Therefore the industry, via Abta and other trade bodies, needs to be lobbying hard to make sure they are included in any ’coronavirus clear’ certificate planning.

 

This will allow airlines and travel companies time to adjust their systems during the quiet shutdown period, long before the first buds of travel start to blossom again.

 

I remain optimistic that the good times will return to travel, but feel that we need to take our destiny into our own hands and actively work on the removal of any potential barrier.

AirAirlinesBusiness advicecoronaviruscrisis managementDestinationsDiseaseEconomyGovernmentOperatorsOpiniontechnology
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2

Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2

23 Mar 2020
Win a bottle of Moet and a giant Lindt bunny with Zafiro Hotels

Win a bottle of Moet and a giant Lindt bunny with Zafiro Hotels

10 Mar 2020
Win a Japanese cooking class and dinner with Visit Miyagi

Win a Japanese cooking class and dinner with Visit Miyagi

09 Mar 2020
Win a traditional ‘omamori’ bag with Japan

Win a traditional ‘omamori’ bag with Japan

05 Mar 2020
VIEW ALL

Our Next Events

TTG Luxury Experience

TTG Luxury Experience

22 Jun 2020The Belfry Hotel & Resort
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

03 Jul 2020etc.venues County Hall, London
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

10 Jul 2020The Vox, Birmingham
Luxpo London

Luxpo London

17 Jul 2020The Langham, London
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU