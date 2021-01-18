Restrictions such as taking a Covid test are set to continue even as vaccines roll out. (Credit: Prasesh Shiwakoti / Unsplash)

The travel industry will not be “home and dry” even with a successful rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine throughout the UK in the coming months.

Tim Hames, a senior adviser to global consultancy FTI Consulting, warned the industry there were still likely to be “intense and potentially tighter limits on travel” until May.

Hames, appearing at the Virtual ITT Conference Forum, said: “The government has come to take a different view of international mobility than in the early stages of the crisis.”

He also thought the government would have cancelled overseas travel in summer 2020, as well as closed travel corridors in late September 2020, with the benefit of hindsight.

“The vaccine is not a get-out-of-jail-free card,” said Hames, adding that three “known unknowns” could shape the summer 2021 holiday season, and the travel industry needed to be prepared to deal with them.