New York is one of the key US destinations for both leisure and business travellers

Plans for a new taskforce to restore transatlantic travel between the UK and US have been welcomed by Abta, which has also called for the existing traffic lights system to be “used as intended”.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps will oversee the new travel taskforce designed to facilitate the resumption of UK-US travel as soon as possible.



An Abta spokesperson said: “The US-UK link is incredibly important for business and leisure travel, as well as UK trade, so steps to get travel restarted are very welcome. However, there is little in this announcement in terms of detail or timings.

“As we move toward the next review of the traffic-light system on 28 June, the government needs to make sure the existing traffic light system is used as intended, and that travel to the some of the most popular foreign holiday destinations is opened up in time for the industry to make the most of the critical summer holiday period.”

Virginia Messina, acting chief executive of the WTTC, also called for a “clear timeline” for the resumption of transatlantic travel.

“While we welcome the news of a taskforce aimed at safely reopening travel between the UK and the US, unless we have a clear timeline and unlock transatlantic travel by 4 July at the latest, we will continue to see jobs lost and businesses go under,” she said.

“Nearly half of all adults in both countries are fully jabbed and could travel seamlessly straight away, enabling airlines and the wider travel sector to recover quickly. Those not vaccinated should be allowed to travel with negative test proof.”