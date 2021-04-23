The declaration has set far-reaching targets for the period to 2030

More than 100 travel companies, industry associations and destinations have pledged to work towards equality for women in travel, and to boost female representation in leadership roles.

Travel leaders gave the so-called Cancun Declaration their backing at the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Global Summit, which is being held this week in the Mexican holiday hotspot.



Nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova was at the summit to support the launch; initial signatories include Carnival Corporation, Hilton, Intrepid Travel, Clia, IHG and Expedia.



Their commitment involves providing equal opportunities for women by removing barriers, ensuring fair treatment, and encouraging greater financial, professional, and social independence.



The declaration also seeks to recognise the contribution of women around the world, and the importance of an equal, equitable environment that allows them to thrive as leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators.



Travel has historically been, and continues to be, an industry staffed overwhelmingly by women, yet led by men. Gloria Guevara, who the first female president and chief executive of the WTTC, said it was an honour to champion the initiative.



"The pledge with the launch of the first Women’s Initiative in Travel and Tourism by a combination of the private, public and academic sectors to work towards women’s equality, marks a significant step forward," she said.



"Globally, women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic which has exacerbated the pay gap, the opportunity gap and the shocking lack of senior positions and leadership roles across the travel and tourism sector.



"This needs to be changed. WTTC research shows women play a vital role and represented 54% of travel and tourism’s employment worldwide. Yet, while more than half the sector is accounted for by women, too few occupy senior or strategic roles."