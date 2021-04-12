Inghams has extended its summer 2022 price freeze through to the end of April owing to the ongoing lack of clarity from government on when travel might restart.

The operator initially froze its summer 2022 pricing at 2021 levels on bookings made by 12 April.

However, it has extended the offer to 30 April after the government offered "little clarity" in its travel taskforce announcement on the resumption of international travel late last week.



It means new customers can secure a summer 2022 holiday at 2021 pricing, while summer 2021 customers can move their holiday to 2022 while retaining the price they paid for their summer 2021 break.



Additionally, Inghams has moved final balance payments to four weeks prior to departure, with zero amendment feeds for moving a summer 2021 holiday back prior to the balance due date.