Hotelplan UK has confirmed it has suspended all remaining Inghams, Flexiski and Ski Total trips due to depart this winter, effectively closing the book on the 2020/21 ski season.

The group had previously cancelled all trips departing up to and on 2 April, with chief executive Joe Ponte stating the firm would continue to monitor the situation in the hope some late-season trips might yet be able to operate.



However, Hotelplan conceded defeat on Thursday morning (18 February), just a couple of days after Crystal Ski confirmed it had pulled the rest of its winter 2020/21 trips.



“Due to the ongoing impacts of Covid-19, this week, we have suspended all Inghams, Flexiski and Ski Total ski trips for the rest of this winter," said Ponte.



"We’re very disappointed for everyone impacted by this news. Customers with bookings in April will be offered a refund or the chance to postpone their holiday until a later date.



"We would like to thank our customers and partners for their patience and understanding, and they can be reassured we will continue to look to do the right thing by them."