On Saturday (14 March), French authorities ordered the closure of all non-essential public spaces, including the country’s ski infrastructure.



The operator said this went against assurances from resorts and tourism bodies advising resorts would remain open until the end of the season.



It has cancelled all remaining holidays to: Alpe d’Huez; Avoriaz; Chamonix and Les Houches; Courchevel; Flaine; La Clusaz; La Plagne; Les Arcs; Les Menuires; Les 2 Alpes; Meribel; Montgenevre; Morzine; Samoens; Serre Chevalier; Tignes; Val d’Isere; and Val Thorens.



Anyone due to travel on Sunday (15 March) should not head to their deprature airport. "We will be in touch as soon as we can," said Inghams in a statement.



Inghams is now working on efforts to repatriate all guests currently in France, and move or cancel all holidays to France departing in the coming weeks. "This is an unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation, and we understand that it may be unsettling," said Inghams.



Agents will be the main point of contact for all Inghams clients who booked through the trade, the operator added.