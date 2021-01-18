Inghams has put its 2022/23 Lapland programme on sale early following a "surge" in 2021/22 bookings after its 2020/21 season was wiped out by Covid.

The decision to start taking 2022/23 bookings came after 2021/22 sold "so rapidly", Inghams in December had to put on extra capacity to keep up with demand.



Bookings "have continued to surge post-Christmas" said the operator.



“Over half of Inghams winter 2021 programme has already sold, and more specifically, 84% of our 2021 Inghams Lapland programme is full—so we are now taking Lapland bookings for winter 2022/23," said Joe Ponte, chief executive of Inghams parent Hotelplan UK.



"With numerous ’once-in-a-lifetime’ experiences on offer, it’s understandable people want to make up for lost time. For many people, a trip to Lapland is the perfect antidote following the events of the past year."