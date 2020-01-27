Inghams has repositioned its Lakes & Mountains brand to become more of a special interest holidays provider.
In a bid to better reflect the diverse interests and active lifestyle of its predominantly 50-plus client base, Lakes & Mountains’ core selection in Europe will remain, but Inghams said the summer 2021 programme “will be much more than just a destination provider”.
It will offer escorted and self-guided tours, city breaks, tailor-made Italian breaks, twin-centre resort combinations, rail tours, short breaks and cycling holidays.
The move follows feedback from more than 500 people in the 50-plus age group.
It found 75% had been on an “interest” holiday in the past five years, with 57% of 50- to 59-year-olds choosing independent walking as their preferred holiday activity.
Lakes & Mountains will now use the strapline “Your passions, your holiday”.
Julie Franklin, head of agency sales, said: “Our research showed that many of those questioned did not realise just how much our summer programme could offer – whether it’s walking, photography, cycling, culture, or time on the water.”
An advertising campaign launching this week will include print advertisements in national newspapers, digital display and a month-long radio push.
“We’ve used fresh new imagery across the brand reflecting the look and feel of today’s Insta-friendly world,
which will be mirrored across the agent portals, collateral and tools as well as in the summer 2021 brochure – to be released later this summer,” added Franklin.
She said the brand was “very much looking forward to working closely with travel agents to help broaden our appeal to their customers and a wider audience”.
Celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2019, Inghams offers a broad range of summer holidays in Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Germany, Norway and Slovenia.