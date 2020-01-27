In a bid to better reflect the diverse interests and active lifestyle of its predominantly 50-plus client base, Lakes & Mountains’ core selection in Europe will remain, but Inghams said the summer 2021 programme “will be much more than just a destination provider”.



It will offer escorted and self-guided tours, city breaks, tailor-made Italian breaks, twin-centre resort combinations, rail tours, short breaks and cycling holidays.



The move follows feedback from more than 500 people in the 50-plus age group.

It found 75% had been on an “interest” holiday in the past five years, with 57% of 50- to 59-year-olds choosing independent walking as their preferred holiday activity.

Lakes & Mountains will now use the strapline “Your passions, your holiday”.