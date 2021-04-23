Inghams will offer its Hotelplan UK stablemate Ski Total’s chalet programme exclusively in future and subsume the brand, its parent firm has confirmed.

Ski Total product will be offered as "home from home" chalet holidays under the Inghams umbrella. These options will sit alongside Inghams’ hotel and apartment offering, designated "Ski Total by Inghams".

Ski Total will cease to operate as a standalone brand, with the team operating its programme as part of Inghams.

Inghams began offering some Ski Total chalets via its ski programme at the start of the aborted 2020/21 ski seasons.

"Since then, Inghams have built on this idea, and this week announced Ski Total’s chalets will exclusively operate under Inghams," said Hotelplan in a statement.



Hotelplan has operated Ski Total for more than 10 years, and described the transition as a "new chapter" for both brands, strengthening Inghams ski offering while ensuring the chalet holidays offered by Ski Total "remain an important part of what Inghams do".



"Moving forward under one brand, Inghams will combine the ski-in ski-out chalet experience Ski Total does best, with the extensive choice of resorts, hotels and apartments in their existing programme.



"Marked as Ski Total by Inghams, Ski Total customers will easily be able to spot the accommodation they know and love on the Inghams website, and customers will still be able to enjoy the same chalet experience, welcoming atmosphere and tasty food under Inghams."