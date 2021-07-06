Inghams will restart its active holidays programme later this month, offering trips to France and Switzerland.
The outdoor and activity specialist is gearing up to operate what will be its first trips since October 2020.
From 31 July, Inghams will offer a range of outdoor, walking, cycling and sightseeing breaks in central Europe.
It has pledged only to offer travel to destinations deemed safe by the Foreign Office.
Both France and Switzerland are on the UK’s amber list, meaning fully vaccinated travellers won’t have to quarantine when they return to the UK, while the FCDO is no longer advising against all but essential travel to either country on Covid grounds.
Neither country currently requires visitors to quarantine on arrivals, although they will have to test negative for Covid-19 pre-travel. Inghams said it was securing discounted rates with testing suppliers for its customers.
Any Inghams customers not yet double-jabbed who have an existing summer 2021 booking to France or Switzerland will be able to move their holiday for free to a later date up to 31 August.
Inghams head of agency sales, Julie Franklin, said: "We are very excited to have two of our destinations open up for our agents to sell. Both Switzerland and France provide some fantastic options for agents to offer their customers for a great European holiday with a difference.
"Having hosted a recent Swiss event, we know the demand is there, and we will ensure we support agents with social media activity to help with promotions."
Seven-night self-catering trips to Davos in Switzerland, departing in September, lead in from £559pp including return flights from Heathrow, based on two adults sharing.
In France, a seven-night self-catering break in Chamonix, also departing in September, leads in from £569pp including return flights from Bristol, again, based on two adults sharing.
Holidays can be booked on £150pp deposits, and Inghams is offering departures from Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London and Manchester.