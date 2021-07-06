The outdoor and activity specialist is gearing up to operate what will be its first trips since October 2020.



From 31 July, Inghams will offer a range of outdoor, walking, cycling and sightseeing breaks in central Europe.



It has pledged only to offer travel to destinations deemed safe by the Foreign Office.



Both France and Switzerland are on the UK’s amber list, meaning fully vaccinated travellers won’t have to quarantine when they return to the UK, while the FCDO is no longer advising against all but essential travel to either country on Covid grounds.

Neither country currently requires visitors to quarantine on arrivals, although they will have to test negative for Covid-19 pre-travel. Inghams said it was securing discounted rates with testing suppliers for its customers.



Any Inghams customers not yet double-jabbed who have an existing summer 2021 booking to France or Switzerland will be able to move their holiday for free to a later date up to 31 August.