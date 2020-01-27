Inside Travel Group has appointed its first responsible tourism and sustainability coordinator, tasked with assessing the group’s actions at home and overseas.
Travel consultant Sophie Walker, who joined the business in 2014, has been promoted to the new role after acting as the group’s charities and sustainability coordinator.
The group said while responsible tourism and sustainability were relatively new to consumers, they have long been at the head of both its InsideJapan and InsideAsia brands’ operations.
Both work with communities and local projects in core destinations, while supporting efforts in Bristol where the business is based.
Walker recently took the lead on InsideJapan’s contribution to Aito’s ongoing Protect project, the association’s pledge to safeguard tourism destinations around the world.
This saw the group raise around three million yen (£20,000) for foodbank projects in Tokyo; closer to home, she also encouraged colleagues across Inside Travel to raise money and volunteer for Bristol homelessness charity, Caring in Bristol.
“I want to build on the work we have done over the last few years," said Walker. "As well as further input into the local community home and abroad, and targeting Travelife certification, the overall focus must be the reduction of the company’s carbon emissions, both locally and in our destinations."
She added the group would lobby the government for a fairer flying duty, and stressed she hoped the group’s action would help lead change within the wider travel sector.
Last year, Walker was appointed chair of Aito’s sustainable tourism committee.