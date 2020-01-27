Travel consultant Sophie Walker, who joined the business in 2014, has been promoted to the new role after acting as the group’s charities and sustainability coordinator.



The group said while responsible tourism and sustainability were relatively new to consumers, they have long been at the head of both its InsideJapan and InsideAsia brands’ operations.



Both work with communities and local projects in core destinations, while supporting efforts in Bristol where the business is based.



Walker recently took the lead on InsideJapan’s contribution to Aito’s ongoing Protect project, the association’s pledge to safeguard tourism destinations around the world.



This saw the group raise around three million yen (£20,000) for foodbank projects in Tokyo; closer to home, she also encouraged colleagues across Inside Travel to raise money and volunteer for Bristol homelessness charity, Caring in Bristol.