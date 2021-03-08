Donnelly: 'Businesses driven by values and purpose are going to be the ones that come out of Covid as leaders.'

Inside Travel Group is pursuing B Corporation status, with co-founder and director Alastair Donnelly hailing the "unique opportunity" afforded by the Covid crisis to spend an entire year focusing on making the business better.

Founded in 2000, the group, which operates the InsideJapan Tours and InsideAsia Tours brands, hit what Donnelly described as "a real high point" in 2019, turning over nearly £50 million off the back of operating the largest unofficial Rugby World Cup travel programme.



"It felt like we’d hit a point where we had to ask ourselves, ‘where should we be taking this?’," Donnelly told TTG.

"Our stated aim is that by 2025, we will be a better and more successful business than we would have been if Covid hadn’t happened."



Intrepid Group became travel’s breakthrough B Corp in 2018, and Donnelly said Inside Travel had been inspired by the Australian firm’s ethos. "No business should put profits ahead of the planet and people," said Donnelly.

"I genuinely believe businesses driven by values and purpose are going to be the ones that come out of this Covid situation as leaders."