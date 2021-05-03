Specialist operator InsideJapan Tours is hosting a virtual fam trip for agents to improve their knowledge of the destination.

The 45-minute trade event will take place at 9.30am next Thursday (13 May) and will be led by one of the operator’s tour leaders from the Asakusa district of Tokyo, with members of the agency sales team on hand to answer questions from agents.

InsideJapan is also planning three virtual guided walking tours from Japan, using live streaming, in the coming weeks with the prospect of travel to the destination remaining uncertain in the near future due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The operator has already run a live virtual walking tour of Kyoto in March during the peak of the cherry blossom season.

Agent sales manager Matt Spiller said: “Following our first live event, we had many of our agent partners come to us, keen to repeat something similar but specifically aimed at them.

“In the post-pandemic build-up to travel, we want to offer agents the opportunity to knowledgeably convey to their clients what makes Japan special – and hopefully sell that Japan trip confidently and quickly. We hope that this style of virtual live fam will enable them do that.”

InsideJapan is planning to hold more virtual events from across Japan later in the year to coincide with the rearranged Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer.

