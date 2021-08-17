Tokyo's Sensoji Temple is among attractions to have been updated with accessibility features in the form of a lift (Credit: InsideJapan Tours)

Highlights include taking in Tokyo’s skyline from the city’s Skytree, exploring Kyoto’s Golden Temple, visiting Osaka, viewing Mt Fuji from Lake Kawaguchi and feeding Nara’s deer.

It includes 10 nights’ accommodation in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, as well as transport, private guiding and wheelchair accessible transport around Mt Fuji, Kyoto and Nara national park.

Earlier this year, it launched its self-guided 10-night wheelchair accessible Golden Route trip, which leads in from £3,330pp.

The specialist has been working with Tokyo resident Josh Grisdale, founder of Accessible Travel, to develop and finesse its offering for travellers with disabilities.

Grisdale, who has cerebral palsy, said he wanted to help change the perception of accessible travel in Japan. “Many travellers with disabilities perhaps think of Asia as beyond their grasp.



“However, as I discovered when I visited for the first time 20 years ago, it is well suited for travellers with accessibility issues like me unlike some countries in Asia. It opens up horizons.”



Grisdale said Japan’s accessible rail travel options were particularly well developed, with 96% of the estimated 882 stations in Tokyo’s metropolitan area offering accessibility options.



“Getting around the city has always been one of the most impressive things for me,” said Grisdale. “In many countries, you have to call in advance to warn officials that you are travelling and will require assistance. In Japan, you just turn up.



“Some stations are fully traversable, while some need assistance with ramps and the like; but all the facilities are there, with staff trained and happy to help. The staff also call ahead on all journey stops to make sure there are no surprises.”



Additionally, Japan has tripled the number of accessible bullet train seats between Tokyo and Osaka, with spaces bookable a month in advance.