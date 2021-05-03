The founder of Insight International Tours and former owner of Trafalgar Tours, Nick Tarsh, has died.

Tarsh, who was also the founding chair of the European Tour Operators Association (Etoa), entered the travel industry despite initially training as a barrister.

After an early career running the Overseas Visitors Club in London, Tarsh acquired Trafalgar Travel, which at the time took long-haul visitors on escorted coach tours around Europe. After building the business, he sold to a South African entrepreneur, who kept him on to run it for almost a decade before he left to found Insight.

Insight competed with Trafalgar but was differentiated with a superior product and innovative marketing and earned Tarsh a Queen’s Award for Export Achievement.