Lisa Henning, managing director of Inspire, hopes to achieve "wider-trade support" for the cause

Lisa Henning, managing director of Inspire, hopes to achieve "wider-trade support" for the cause

Cheshire-based agency and operator Inspire Travel is encouraging the travel-trade to get behind a fundraising initiative for a UK-based charity.

Family Fund provides grants for families raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people.

The "100ks of Summer" fundraiser will see participants attempt to complete 100ks in anyway they can, whether it be running, walking, swimming, skating or a combination of them all.

According to Inspire, over the last year, 76% of families raising seriously ill or disabled children reported they were in a worse financial situation because of the pandemic.

Lisa Henning, managing director of Inspire, said the company has a "very close working relationship" with Family Fund.

"We are keen to encourage our team at Inspire and all our travel business partners to get behind this campaign," she added. "It would be great to also achieve wider-trade support for what is a great cause."

Family Fund provided 110,000 grants last year to families across the UK in need of help.

All participants who raise more than £100 will receive a medal in recognition of their efforts.

Those wanting to make a one-off donation can visit Inspire’s JustGiving page.