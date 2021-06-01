Inspiretec Academy has been created to offer a “flexible and interactive way to learn remotely” with a “virtual” consultant guiding users through each course and how to use the company’s products.





Courses featuring Inspiretec’s CRM (customer relationship management) product and reservations platforms are already live, while agents and operators who would like to trial the CRM service can also access the academy.



Helen Baldwin, chief people and engagement officer at Inspiretec, said: “As travel returns, it will be vitally important that those employees who are new into the industry and those returning from furlough, are quickly given the skills to work as efficiently as possible.



“Hosting a traditional two-day training programme at a travel company’s HQ is likely to be something of the past.



“Our new Inspiretec Academy aims to reinvent the learning experience and offer an interactive self-learning tool that will really engage its users at a time and place to suit them.”



Users can take the modules when convenient for them and they also have the ability to pause or rerun content when necessary.