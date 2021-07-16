Pressed on his hopes for a resumption of international cruising during an interview with BBC Radio’s Today programme on Thursday (22 July), Stace said there was sufficient evidence underlining the safety of cruising under new Covid protocols to sway the Foreign Office.



"It should happen at the end of July. That’s the timetable," said Stace. "We’re hoping to cruise [internationally] from the begging of September, which gives us a little bit of flex in case there is a day or two’s delay in that decision. But we are very hopeful that will happen."



Stace, chief executive of Saga Travel, hailed the industry’s efforts to pivot to seacation cruising in UK waters, but said he recognised the seasonal limitations on UK domestic cruising meant it was important to get international sailings going again.



"The British Isles are fantastic, these seacations are amazing, I was on one a couple of weeks ago to the Isles of Scilly. Our country is beautiful, but you’re right, there is a seasonal limit," said Stace.

The line’s second new-build, Spirit of Adventure, was named in Portsmouth on Monday (19 July) ahead of its inaugural sailing this coming Monday (26 July) which will see the ship embark on a 15-night voyage around the British Isles.