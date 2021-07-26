Shapps issued the update on Wednesday (28 July) via Twitter moments after confirming fully vaccinated EU and US travellers will no longer have to quarantine upon their arrival in England from 4am on 2 August.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said international cruise travel advice will be amended to "encourage travellers to understand the risks associated with cruise travel and take personal responsibility for their own safety on board".

The Foreign Office restriction - which "advises against cruise ship travel at this time" - has been in place since July 2020.

The government and cruise sector have signed a memorandum of understanding to help the industry "build back from Covid-19 while protecting British nationals from future pandemic-related disruption".

Rules governing cruising from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be determined by the UK’s devolved administrations.