After announcing his “irreversible” roadmap out of lockdown, prime minister Boris Johnson said the resumption of international travel, “vital for many businesses which have been hardest hit including retail, hospitality, tourism and aviation”, would be subject to a separate review to resolve “key questions”.

The Global Travel Taskforce’s recommendations are aimed at facilitating a return to international travel as soon as possible "while still managing the risk from imported cases and variants of concern". Following that, the government will determine when international travel should resume, which will be no earlier than 17 May.

According to the four-step plan – with at least five weeks between each step and subject to the impact of data – no earlier than 12 April non-essential retail will reopen as well as holiday lets, but this will be limited to individuals and households.

Zoos and theme parks will also reopen.

No earlier than 17 May, most restrictions on meetings outdoors will be lifted subject to a limit of 30. Hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts will also reopen.

No sooner than 21 June, all legal limits on social contact will be lifted, allowing weddings to take place and nightclubs and large events to reopen and take place.

Rapid testing will be rolled out more widely, with free test kits for work places until the end of June for small businesses and the self employed, available from local testing sites.

More detail on financial support protections will be outlined in the Budget next week.