Intrepid Travel will take the lead on the second annual National Travel Agent Day UK & Ireland, and is urging the industry – and consumers – to celebrate "the vital role" played by travel agents.

Fundraising will be a key element of the day, with Abta Lifeline and the ITAA Benevolent Fund in Ireland the day’s chosen beneficiaries.

Intrepid will coordinate a series of events hosted via Travel Gossip and the Intrepid Loves Agents Facebook page, which will including competitions, incentives and holiday discounts.

Agents and others in the industry will also be encouraged to share their "inspirational stories".