New itineraries to Pakistan and the Israel and Palestine area add to the operator’s existing women-only portfolio of Iran, Jordan, Nepal, Kenya, Morocco, Turkey and India.

The range was first set up in 2018 and increased by 116% in 2019.



“Now in its third year, local female leaders offer insight and a unique understanding of women in these regions with respect to their cultural and religious values," said Jenny Gray, Intrepid Travel’s senior product manager.

"We have found experiences that share stories of female empowerment and directly benefit local women by seeking out female-owned accommodation, restaurants, suppliers and businesses in Pakistan, Israel and the Palestinian territories."

This comes as Intrepid sets a new 2020 gender equality goal to double female porters - the guides who help travellers on hikes in destinations such as Tanzania, Peru and Nepal.

The company has hit its 2019 target of doubling female tour leaders, which now number 342.

International Women’s Day takes place on 8 March each year.