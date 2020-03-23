The Australian company suspended all Intrepid Travel and Peregrine Adventures tours on 23 March until 31 May and have now asked an undisclosed number of staff to take leave with and without a wage.

Co-founders Darrell Wade and Geoff Manchester are also not being paid.

Intrepid said it has taken these measures to "protect the business".



“This is a very difficult situation for the travel industry and all of Intrepid’s stakeholders," said James Thornton, Intrepid’s chief executive.

"After four record financial years we have a strong balance sheet, but as a responsible business, we have made these decisions in order to guarantee Intrepid’s long-term future."

This comes as the coronavirus pandemic depresses the travel industry across the UK and the world.