Intrepid is offering four new UK tours, growing its range to 20

Intrepid Travel will offer a range of new UK bike, hike and kayak tours, exploring the UK’s rivers "from source to sea".

The four new itineraries have been designed to get Brits on their feet, on their bikes and on the country’s waterways after more than a year of stop-start lockdown measures.



Trips take in the river Tyne in Northumberland, the Wye and the Thames, as well as the rivers Dart and Teign in Devon.



Activities include wild swimming in Dartmoor’s Sharrah Pool, stand-up paddle boarding on the Thames to Oxford, and exploring Wales’s secluded Elan Valley by bike.



Accommodation options range from historic inns and family-run guesthouses to glamping sites.



The trips expand Intrepid’s UK range to 20 itineraries, all aiming to bring Intrepid’s travel style to closer to home adventures.



They also contribute to the operator’s efforts to decarbonise its portfolio and travel restarts after committing, last October, to a range of verified science-based sustainability targets, which include wide-ranging efforts to cut carbon and reduce emissions.