The money will feed thousands in Peru's Sacred Valley region

The Intrepid Foundation has partnered with NGO Medlife to feed more than 350 families in Peru’s Sacred Valley impacted by a lack of tourism owing to Covid.

The non-profit organisation raised AUS $20,000 (£11,250) to deliver meals to around 1,700 people, including cooks and porters whose livelihoods depend on international tourism.



Medlife supports low-income communities in Latin America, offering access to medicine, education and food aid.



"The entire tourism industry has been severely impacted by this pandemic," said Intrepid Travel general manager Latin America, Gary Cohen.



"As a sustainable tour operator, we are committed to giving back and supporting local communities even through the most challenging times.



"Our work with Medlife has allowed us to provide critical support to families whose livelihood depends on international tourism.”



In addition to its work in Peru, the Intrepid Foundation – through its Covid-19 appeal – is supporting projects around the world, including women’s education in Morocco and food security in Nepal.