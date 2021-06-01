Intrepid will coordinate a series of events throughout the day

Intrepid Travel will host this year’s National Travel Agent Day UK & Ireland on 23 July to "celebrate the vital role" of travel agents.

Fundraising will be a key element of the day, with Abta Lifeline and ITAA Benevolent Fund in Ireland as the chosen charities.

Intrepid will coordinate a series of events hosted via Travel Gossip and the Intrepid Loves Agents Facebook page. Competitions, incentives, holiday discounts and "inspirational stories" will be shared throughout the day.

Zina Bencheikh, EMEA managing director for Intrepid, said: "A year on from the first National Travel Agent Day, the industry is continuing to face incredibly tough times. Agents have been working tirelessly to support their clients, negotiating complex and constantly changing rules.

"The day s a fantastic opportunity to inject some positivity and bring people together across the industry. I’m thrilled that this year we will be raising funds for two amazing industry charities to help support agents facing hardship."

Intrepid will also organise a 24-hour cycle fundraising event and is inviting travel companies to hold their own events and share images with the hashtag #NationalTravelAgentDay.