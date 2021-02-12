Intrepid Travel's Joanna Reeve wants to hear stories of exceptional women in the travel industry

Agents are being encouraging to share stories of exceptional women in the travel industry as part of a competition by Intrepid Travel ahead of International Women’s Day 2021 on 8 March.

Adventure specialist Intrepid is seeking nominations of agents, managers or agency bosses who have shown “outstanding strength, resilience or innovation” during the Covid-19 pandemic.





Joanna Reeve, Intrepid’s head of business development, explained: “We want to hear stories of women who, despite the greatest challenge our industry has ever seen, have led the way and inspired others.



“Maybe they’ve gone to extraordinary lengths to look after their customers, taken their business in a new direction or even embarked on a new career. We can’t wait to hear their stories.”



The winner will receive a place on Intrepid’s Women’s Expedition to Morocco departing in 2022. The women-only group trip will be led by a local female tour leader and participants will learn about the everyday lives of women in Morocco away from the country’s main tourist areas.



Nominations can be made by visiting the Intrepid Loves Agents Facebook group with the winner due to be announced on 8 March.