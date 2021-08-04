Intrepid Travel has launched a fundraising and advocacy campaign in a bid to support global vaccine equity.
According to the adventure operator, fewer than 1% of Covid-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to low-income countries. The company believes vaccine equity is "essential" to restarting the global travel industry.
Through its non-profit The Intrepid Foundation, Intrepid has committed to raising AUD $100,000 for UNICEF Australia to support universal access to Covid-19 vaccines.
It has teams across the globe working to provide easier access to vaccines for tourism workers and their families in remote communities, while educating staff to help resolve vaccine hesitancy.
James Thornton, Intrepid Travel chief executive, said the company is "very concerned" about the "unequal access" to vaccines around the world.
“Intrepid was founded on ideals of inclusivity and equality," he added. "Ending the pandemic is not only about you and your vaccine."
"We believe that for travel to return, we need global vaccine equity. Our campaign aims to support fair and equal access to vaccinations, in every country around the world."
To help support access to and participation in vaccines, Intrepid has offered staff paid leave to make it easier to receive a jab.
In Peru, Intrepid has been advocating for vaccine equality for remote communities, and has been providing free transport to people living in the remote Sacred Valley to help them access a major vaccination hub in Ollantaytambo.
Its team has also lobbied local government to open a vaccination hub in Calca, where many Inca Trail porters live. At the start of July 2021, none of the porters that Intrepid contracts on treks had been vaccinated. By the end of July, 80% had received at least one dose.
In Sri Lanka, to help address vaccine hesitancy, the company hosted an information and Q&A session.
In a bid to support the safe reopening of tourism, Intrepid has introduced mandatory vaccination for all travellers and tour leaders from 1 September.
Intrepid has urged its community to support UNICEF Australia’s Vaccinaid campaign by donating to "Give the World a Shot" via The Intrepid Foundation
All donations will go to supporting UNICEF’s work delivering Covid-19 vaccines to "some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged countries around the world".
UNICEF Australia chief Tony Stuart said "we need to work together more than we ever have before to vaccinate the world".
"We cannot leave any community or country behind in this history-making mission; everyone has a role to play and that is why Intrepid’s partnership and support as a member of the Covid Vaccination Alliance of UNICEF Australia is vital in helping to achieve vaccine equity," he added.