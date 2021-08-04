According to the adventure operator, fewer than 1% of Covid-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to low-income countries. The company believes vaccine equity is "essential" to restarting the global travel industry.

Through its non-profit The Intrepid Foundation, Intrepid has committed to raising AUD $100,000 for UNICEF Australia to support universal access to Covid-19 vaccines.

It has teams across the globe working to provide easier access to vaccines for tourism workers and their families in remote communities, while educating staff to help resolve vaccine hesitancy.

James Thornton, Intrepid Travel chief executive, said the company is "very concerned" about the "unequal access" to vaccines around the world.

“Intrepid was founded on ideals of inclusivity and equality," he added. "Ending the pandemic is not only about you and your vaccine."

"We believe that for travel to return, we need global vaccine equity. Our campaign aims to support fair and equal access to vaccinations, in every country around the world."