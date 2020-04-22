The project, which aims to support livelihoods in the community through planting and tending the trees, is being run in conjunction with the operator’s not-for-profit Intrepid Foundation.



Every Intrepid trip is offset, and although operations are currently suspended owing to Covid-19, the operator said it remains committed to its climate action by matching trees planted with every subscription through Offset Earth.

“Planting over 100,000 trees in Kenya’s ’Intrepid Forest’ is a fantastic milestone to hit this Earth Day, and we want to thank all those who have subscribed to our Offset Earth project to date," said Intrepid Travel chief executive James Thornton.

"It’s a nice reminder that even when we have to be apart, we can still work together to change things for the better."