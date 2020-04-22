Intrepid Travel marked Earth Day on Wednesday (22 April) by revealing its Offset Earth project has now planted more than 100,000 trees in Kenya’s Kijabe Forest.
The project, which aims to support livelihoods in the community through planting and tending the trees, is being run in conjunction with the operator’s not-for-profit Intrepid Foundation.
Every Intrepid trip is offset, and although operations are currently suspended owing to Covid-19, the operator said it remains committed to its climate action by matching trees planted with every subscription through Offset Earth.
“Planting over 100,000 trees in Kenya’s ’Intrepid Forest’ is a fantastic milestone to hit this Earth Day, and we want to thank all those who have subscribed to our Offset Earth project to date," said Intrepid Travel chief executive James Thornton.
"It’s a nice reminder that even when we have to be apart, we can still work together to change things for the better."
Kijabe is situated a short drive from Kenyan capital Nairobi; trees are being planted by Eden Reforestation Projects and local community partners, which Intrepid travellers will visit on select Kenya itineraries.
All reforestation efforts – planting and tending the trees – will employ local workers, many of whom are single mothers.
Intrepid says its efforts, and that of its travellers, to offset carbon through reduction and removal of emissions will continue while the world seeks new technologies and solutions to reduce global emissions.
Each monthly Offset Earth subscription is enough to plant 12 trees, with a further 12 matched on behalf of Intrepid.
According to the operator, this tree planting, along with the purchase of Gold Standard-certified carbon credits, prevents 22 tonnes of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere each year.
Subscribers can also set goals to reduce their carbon footprint overall, such as by refusing single-use items such as plastics, reducing their meat intake, and taking public transportation to work.
“The world may have changed dramatically over the past few months with travel as we know it coming to a standstill," Thornton added.
“But as a company, we remain committed to being climate positive and are grateful that our loyal customers feel the same. Travel will only rebound stronger if it rebuilds more responsibly.”