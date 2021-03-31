Inverness Travel is gearing up for a post-Covid travel boom by expanding further into the Highlands and Moray, a move it expects to quadruple its business.

The business has taken over operations of local rivals Beaver Travel and Alba Travel; staff from Beaver’s Elgin and Forres branches, and those from Alba’s Inverness shop, will join the Inverness Travel team at its new Strothers Lane base, along with two additional members of staff appointed to newly-created support roles.



Scott Murray, managing director of Inverness Travel, who grew up in Forres, said the business was committed to maintaining a presence in both Elgin and Forres.



"Alba Travel and Beaver Travel are trusted names in the Highlands and Moray, and we are committed to delivering the same high quality of service to the communities they have served for over 40 years," said Murray.



"A big part of that commitment is ensuring staff are able to continue to work in the communities where they have built lasting relationships with holidaymakers over the years.



"As a business, it is incredibly important to us that we are able to create and retain jobs across the Highlands and Moray – and ensure that travellers receive the continuity of service they require for stress-free travel."