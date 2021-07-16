The change in policy will make Ireland the first European country to allow fully jabbed British citizens to visit without having to take any Covid tests inbound or outbound.

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “We are pleased to confirm this change in arrangements to welcome British visitors to Ireland from 19 July.

“The Covid pandemic has been tough on everyone and these changes will afford many people an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends in a way that hasn’t been possible for a long time.

“Ireland’s tourism industry has adopted a safety charter to ensure the wellbeing of both our guests and hospitality workers. We wish all our British friends a safe and enjoyable visit to Ireland.”

Before arriving in Ireland, visitors from Britain have to complete an online passenger locator form and may be asked for proof of vaccination, such as their Covid pass on the NHS app, vaccination status letter or NHS vaccine paper card.

Passengers without proof of vaccination will have to show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival in Ireland, otherwise they will have to quarantine for 14 days or for a minimum of five days if a second PCR test provided by Ireland’s Health Service Executive is negative.

From 19 July, children under 12 will not have to take a PCR before travelling to Ireland but those aged 12-17 who are not fully vaccinated will have to show a negative PCR test on arrival, even if travelling with fully vaccinated adults.