The changes will be made 'to reflect concern about the Delta variant'

Ireland will double the quarantine period for unvaccinated, or partially vaccinated, arrivals from Great Britain from five days to 10, the country’s health minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

"At the moment, variants of concern continue to pose significant risks to public health, and there is a specific concern around the Delta variant," said Donnelly.

"Non-essential travel should continue to be avoided, however, if you must travel to Ireland from Great Britain then you should follow the public health advice relating to home quarantine."

Ireland’s advice against non-essential travel will remain in place until 19 July when it adopts the European Union’s Covid-19 certificate.

Unvaccinated arrivals must currently present a negative test and self quarantine for five days until they take a second post-arrival test. British visitors will now have to take an additional test after 10 days’ quarantine.