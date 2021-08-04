She told Sky News: "The most important thing really is, if you’re going to book, book with a reputable travel agent and have a good look at the insurance policy. That’s the most important thing.

"Travel agents will look after the two things which are most important, one is the health and safety, and second is [the consumers] financial security."

Hays also said the reopening of the United Arab Emirates creates a "great opportunity" to holiday in Dubai and other Eastern countries.

"It creates an opportunity for people who want to go to the Maldives, the fact the UAE has opened up is great," she added.