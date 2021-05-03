Dame Irene Hays named P&O's new ship Iona at an official ceremony in Southampton on Sunday

If it’s not one thing, it’s your mother. My name is Helen, and I’m the daughter of Dame Irene Hays.

They say behind every great man is a great woman, but my dad, John Hays, always said my mum "isn’t a great woman, she’s an extraordinary woman". He used to say "and she’s not behind me, she’s beside me".

On the 1 January 2021, my mother became a dame on the Queen’s New Year’s Honour’s list. There are more than 30 million women in the UK and only 12 women were given a damehood.

That means that my mum is not just one in a million, she is one in two million.

My mum isn’t made of steel, she’s made out of titanium. She is the strongest person I know. She is unwavering, extraordinarily innovative, and fair.