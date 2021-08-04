The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has expressed its “frustration” at delays in the issuing of passports, meaning some consumers have had to cancel travel plans, with the association “seeking clarification” from the government department over the issue.

The ITAA said the current backlog – reported to be around eight weeks – must be “cleared immediately” to allow for a quicker recovery for Ireland’s leisure tourism sector, as well as business travellers and those wishing to visit friends and family overseas.

ITAA chief executive Pat Dawson said members were “frustrated and disappointed” at ongoing delays – with around 95,000 passports still due to be processed according to the Irish Independent.

“It is unacceptable and a huge blow to those wishing to travel abroad. It is also a blow to Ireland’s travel industry, which has basically been prevented from trading for the past 18 months,” said Dawson in a statement on Monday (16 August).