Paul Hackett has been elected president of the ITAA

Paul Hackett, chief executive of Click&Go, has been elected president of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA).

Hackett has served as a board member of the ITAA since 2017 and brings more than 30 years of travel industry experience to the role.

The ITAA said Hackett had been "instrumental" to its public affairs work and lobby efforts on behalf of travel, including representing the association at several government committees.

Pat Dawson, chief executive of the ITAA, said: "I would like to wish Paul the very best of luck as he begins his new term as ITAA president. His passion for the industry is evident in the hard work he has put in as a board member."

Dawson also sent his wishes to the association’s outgoing president Michael Doorley for his "service and commitment" to the ITAA.

The appointment will be confirmed at the association’s virtual AGM on 17 June.