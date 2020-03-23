A BBC investigation has revealed there are some properties on the site, reportedly in the British countryside, which encourage users to travel to isolate.

This is against government advice, which urges the public against all but essential travel.

Tourism minister Nigel Huddleston told the BBC: "Our advice is clear. Essential travel does not include holidays, leisure travel and visits to second homes - and people must remain in their primary residence.

“It is incredibly irresponsible and dangerous for some property owners to be marketing themselves as ‘isolation retreats’.

"We are writing to companies today to remind them of their responsibilities at this time."

Since the investigation, Airbnb has disabled its "instant book" function so clients can be vetted to check they are key workers needing to isolate.

Airbnb has been contacted for comment.