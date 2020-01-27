In a survey of members of the trade association, UKinbound, 52% of respondents said they feared their business would not have made the necessary adjustments by the time the transition period ends on 31 December 2020.

More than two-fifths (44%) said they did not know how long preparations would take.

UKinbound’s Business Barometer, conducted among its tour operator, attraction and accommodation provider members, also revealed 60% of members felt negative perceptions about the UK will be the number one challenge for their business in 2020.

More than half (52%) cited the ability to recruit and retain staff as a major challenge.

The majority of UKinbound members reported a positive end to 2019, with 72% seeing a rise in visitor numbers or bookings in the last quarter of the year, compared to 2018.

Yields were also the same or higher for 83% of survey respondents.