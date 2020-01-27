TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

More

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Hello! You are viewing your 1 free guest article this fortnight

Please log in or join now for free, immediate and unlimited access to our award-winning online content. Find out more...

Join us
Already a member? Log in here

Is the UK's tourism industry ill-prepared for Brexit?

06 Feb 2020by Pippa Jacks

Half of the UK’s tourism businesses will not be ready for Brexit by the end of the year.

The Brexit transition period ends on 31 December 2020
The Brexit transition period ends on 31 December 2020

In a survey of members of the trade association, UKinbound, 52% of respondents said they feared their business would not have made the necessary adjustments by the time the transition period ends on 31 December 2020.

 

More than two-fifths (44%) said they did not know how long preparations would take.

 

UKinbound’s Business Barometer, conducted among its tour operator, attraction and accommodation provider members, also revealed 60% of members felt negative perceptions about the UK will be the number one challenge for their business in 2020.

 

More than half (52%) cited the ability to recruit and retain staff as a major challenge.

 

The majority of UKinbound members reported a positive end to 2019, with 72% seeing a rise in visitor numbers or bookings in the last quarter of the year, compared to 2018.

 

Yields were also the same or higher for 83% of survey respondents.

Related stories

Inbound trade must address ‘brand problem’ post-BrexitInbound trade must address ‘brand problem’ post-Brexit
UKinbound must ‘work effectively’ against underfundingUKinbound must ‘work effectively’ against underfunding

The US had been the biggest growth market for many members, followed by China.

Joss Croft, CEO of UKinbound, said: “It is encouraging to hear that many of our members are experiencing strong forward bookings and that they’re confident about business in 2020.

“However, there are significant challenges now and ahead for our members due to the impact of the Coronavirus on the Chinese market, negative perceptions of the UK and the looming prospect of the end of Free Movement.

 

Our members are already struggling to recruit employees with foreign language skills and are worried about the administration involved in recruiting non-UK employees post Brexit.

“We intend to work with the Government over the coming months to ensure that their new immigration policy treats the tourism industry fairly and if needed, we will campaign for an extension to the transition period so that businesses have enough time to prepare and adapt.”

agentsBrexitBusiness adviceDestinationsEconomyFinanceGovernmentManagementUK and IrelandUKinboundUKinbound's Annual Convention
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Win a fam trip to Disney’s Hotel New York

Win a fam trip to Disney’s Hotel New York

27 Jan 2020
Win prizes plus a Saint Lucia fam trip with Caribtours

Win prizes plus a Saint Lucia fam trip with Caribtours

15 Jan 2020
Win a trip to New Zealand with Tourism New Zealand

Win a trip to New Zealand with Tourism New Zealand

13 Jan 2020
Win a trip to Southern California with British Airways & Hertz

Win a trip to Southern California with British Airways & Hertz

08 Jan 2020
VIEW ALL

Our Next Events

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

28 Feb 2020Rosewood, London
TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

23 Mar 2020Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

30 Apr 2020The Vox, Birmingham
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020

TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020

01 Jun 2020TBC
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

03 Jul 2020etc.venues County Hall, London
TTG LGBT Seminar

TTG LGBT Seminar

27 Aug 2020Manchester
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

10 Sep 2020Magazine London
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU