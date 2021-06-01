Malta is thought to be among contenders for a spot on the UK's green list

Island destination are likely to be the focus of any green list update this week, with The Guardian reporting Malta and the Balearics are being looked at by ministers.

An update on the UK’s traffic light regime from transport secretary Grant Shapps, who will address the Commons on Thursday morning (24 June), is expected this afternoon.

However, any additions to the green list will have to be signed off by the government’s Covid-O operations committee, which early this month insisted on removing Portugal from the green list – and reportedly blocked Malta being added.

Citing a senior government source, The Guardian said it was "highly likely" there would be a limited number of additions to the green list, providing there was no last-minute "alarming" data.

Malta is among a handful of destinations to which the Foreign Office is currently not advising against all but essential travel on Covid grounds. Others include the Canary Islands and several Greek islands, including Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos, Corfu and Crete.