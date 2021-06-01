The Canaries want to be treated differently from mainland Spain in the updated traffic lights regime

Destinations including the Canary Islands and Grenada have appealed for the UK government to be included on the updated ‘green list’ of quarantine-free destinations.

The government is due to give its first update to England’s green list later on Thursday (3 June) with several destinations hoping to move from amber to green.

The Canaries is hoping to benefit from the reintroduction of an “islands” policy where islands can be given a different traffic light status than their mainland areas.

Cristina del Rio Fresen, leader of global tourism safety for the Canary Islands, told BBC Breakfast the destination should be treated differently from mainland Spain.

“We can control the borders and make it much safer,” she said. “We should be treated in a different way.”