Eilat will be a significant focus for Israel's tourism strategy (Credit: Dafna Tal / Israeli Ministry of Tourism)

Israel has unveiled a major new tourism campaign, which will include taking up an electronic billboard in London’s Piccadilly Circus.

The campaign will focus heavily on Israel’s rapid Covid-19 vaccination programme and its stringent new Covid health and safety protocols, as well as the Red Sea resort of Eilat where the country will incentivise airlines to fly.



The country plans to reopen groups of vaccinated tourists from the end of May, and to all vaccinated travellers in July.



"Israel today is a world leader in safety and health, and we will make sure every potential tourist knows this when planning their summer or winter vacation," said Israeli tourism minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen on Tuesday (27 April).



“We cannot miss this opportunity – and, as minister of tourism, I won’t."



Besides London, Israel will initially target prospective visitors in the UAE and the US with billboard ads in Dubai and New York’s Times Square.



“The UK and US have always been large markets for inbound tourism," said Farkash-Hacohen. "I have no doubt, we will see many tourists from all three countries within a short period of time."