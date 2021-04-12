Israel will reopen to vaccinated tourists from 23 May (Pictured: Tel Aviv)

Israel will reopen its borders to vaccinated tourists in May.

It will be the first time the country has opened its borders to foreigners for more than a year.



Israel has rapidly vaccinated a significant proportion of its population against Covid-19, allowing it to quickly progress efforts to restore a degree of normality.



Minister of tourism, Orit Farkash-Hacohen, and minister of health, Yuli Edelstein, on Tuesday (13 April) confirmed a framework had now been developed to allow vaccinated foreign tourists to visit the country.



Limited numbers will be permitted from 23 May, with volumes due to increase based on the health situation in the country and the tourism resumption programme.



All visitors will be required to return a negative PCR test result for Covid-19 before flying to Israel, and will have to undergo a serological test to prove their vaccination status upon arrival at Ben Gurion airport.



Discussions, meanwhile are ongoing with various source markets to reach agreements for vaccine certification validation, which would remove the need for serological testing.



Further details of the reopening programme will follow "in the coming days".