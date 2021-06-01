Israel welcomed its first group of British tourists at the weekend since reopening (Credit: GoIsrael.com)

Israel welcomed the first British group of vaccinated tourists since the outbreak of Covid-19 at the weekend as part of its process to gradually reopen the country’s borders.

The group, flying with British Airways, consisted of 30 people and will be in the country for 10 days, visiting places such as Jerusalem, Nazareth, Sea of Galilee, the Dead Sea, Tel Aviv and Jaffa.

Israel is in the process of running a pilot for vaccinated tour groups in order to "determine the best way to reopen its skies to vaccinated foreign visitors".

The country is expected to allow entry for individual vaccinated travellers by 1 July.

According to the Israel Government Tourism Office, 85% of the country’s adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.