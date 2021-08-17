Iceland’s Play is already in the skies, with Norse Atlantic Airways set to begin flying from the UK to the US early next year. Two other start-ups, Hans Airways and Flypop, are painting their aircraft in preparation of flying between the UK and India.

From any crisis comes an opportunity, and these four are seizing it firmly. Play, which flies from Stansted to Reykjavik, has applied for a licence to fly to the US, and is planning to offer UK passengers connections via Iceland.

Connecting in Iceland to go to the States is nothing new; Icelandair has been offering this very successfully for years. Another Icelandic carrier, Wow Air, tried to emulate it, but unlike Icelandair and Play, it went for widebody aircraft and failed in March 2019.

Norse, meanwhile, plans to pick up where Norwegian left off when it quit long-haul due to over-expansion and the pandemic. The first of 15 ex-Norwegian aircraft are being resprayed in Norse’s new colours, with flights from Gatwick – likely to initially include New York and Orlando – due to start “by late Q1 or early Q2”.

Hans Airways and Flypop are being set up to service the huge demand for UK-India traffic, which Flypop puts at 10 million VFR passengers and three million tourists. Both will use older widebody aircraft, of which there are hundreds sitting in the desert with bargain price tags pasted on the windshield.