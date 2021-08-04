That was one of the key conclusions from a recent TTG LGBT+ seminar exploring how to sell Italy as an LGBT+ destination.

The event opened with a session presenting findings from an exclusive survey carried out by TTG, which analysed attitudes of LGBT+ and non-LGBT+ members of the trade.

It found 21.8% of respondents hadn’t realised same-sex unions were legal in Italy, as Flavio Zappacosta, head of UK and Ireland, for the Italian National Tourist Board, acknowledged the country still suffered from misconceptions.

Largely, he explained, this was down to misapprehensions regarding Italy as a “traditional and religious” country, partly due to Rome also being home to the Vatican.

“We still have a long way to go but definitely things are changing in Italy lately,” he said. “In the last 10 years the mentality is much more open-minded.

“People can travel safely and feel really comfortable in Italy now, whether they are coming for a wedding, a honeymoon or just a holiday.”

GROWTH GOALS

Zappacosta told delegates Italy was focused on expanding its appeal to the LGBT+ market, which accounted for €2.7 billion in tourism spending in the country in 2019.

And Italy’s LGBT+ profile is set to rise further with Milan due to host the rescheduled IGLTA (International LGBTQ+ Travel Association) convention in 2022, while the country’s capital Rome is one of the candidate cities to host WorldPride in 2025.