All arrivals from the UK, regardless of vaccination status, will have to self-isolate for five days when entering the country.

They will also have to take one pre-departure Covid-19 test and another at the end of the quarantine period.

The measure was initially introduced on 21 June, to run until 30 July, in response to the emergence of the Delta variant in the UK.

But Italy’s minister of health, Roberto Speranza, announced on Thursday (29 July) that the restrictions will remain in place for another month.

In a Facebook post, Speranza wrote: "I have just signed an order extending the restrictive measures regarding entry into entry into Italy from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Brazil.

"The 10-day quarantine for non-European countries is confirmed, except for those on the EU-recommended list for which quarantine is reduced to five days. Mini quarantine is confirmed also from Britain."

The move comes after the UK government waived the quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated EU and US arrivals on Wednesday (28 July).