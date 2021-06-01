UK visitors to Italy will now have to quarantine for five days on their arrival

The Italian government has introduced a new quarantine requirement for UK visitors to the country.

Italian health minister Roberto Speranza announced via Facebook that he had signed an order that now requires UK visitors to Italy to quarantine for five days on arrival with a “swab requirement”.





Previously, UK visitors to Italy only had to present a negative Covid test taken up to 48 hours before departure with no requirement to quarantine.



The move by the Italian government has been made due to fears about the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19, which saw more than 11,000 new infections in the UK on Thursday (17 June). France and Germany have already tightened their rules on UK travellers.



Italy is currently on the UK government’s amber list meaning those returning from the country will have to quarantine for 10 days.



The Italian government is also now allowing entry from EU countries plus the US, Canada and Japan through the “green certificate” requirements.



While the ban on arrivals from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been extended.