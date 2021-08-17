The tough entry rules were introduced in 21 June ostensibly to combat the spread to Italy of the Delta variant of Covid-19.



The requirement has been extended on several occasions, most recently to the end of August.



However, Italy’s health ministry confirmed at the weekend the five-day mandatory quarantine requirement for UK arrivals would not be extended into September.



Arrivals must, though, be able to provide proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days prior to arrival, and of testing negative for Covid up to 48 hours prior to departure.



PCR and antigen tests are both of acceptable standard. Italy is on the UK’s amber list, so fully vaccinated visitors to Italy are now able to travel without having to quarantine at either end of their stay.